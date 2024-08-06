Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 76.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.86% to Rs 315.89 croreNet profit of Andhra Paper declined 76.65% to Rs 27.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.86% to Rs 315.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 477.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales315.89477.59 -34 OPM %10.6632.43 -PBDT56.85175.15 -68 PBT36.03159.32 -77 NP27.68118.55 -77
