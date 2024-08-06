Andhra Paper standalone net profit declines 76.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.86% to Rs 315.89 crore

Net profit of Andhra Paper declined 76.65% to Rs 27.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.86% to Rs 315.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 477.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.315.89477.5910.6632.4356.85175.1536.03159.3227.68118.55

