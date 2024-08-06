Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 216.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.21% to Rs 240.42 crore

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals rose 216.79% to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.21% to Rs 240.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 301.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.240.42301.328.632.5324.4812.0517.875.9013.024.11

