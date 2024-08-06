Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 216.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.21% to Rs 240.42 croreNet profit of Manali Petrochemicals rose 216.79% to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.21% to Rs 240.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 301.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales240.42301.32 -20 OPM %8.632.53 -PBDT24.4812.05 103 PBT17.875.90 203 NP13.024.11 217
