Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit declines 32.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 92.89% to Rs 1159.89 crore

Net profit of Syrma SGS Technology declined 32.33% to Rs 19.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 92.89% to Rs 1159.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 601.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1159.89601.313.846.1446.8651.4829.4941.3419.3028.52

