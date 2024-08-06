BEML reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.47 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.91% to Rs 634.08 crore

Net Loss of BEML reported to Rs 70.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 75.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 634.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 576.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.634.08576.91-7.91-8.76-58.53-59.36-75.38-75.01-70.47-75.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp