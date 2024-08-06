Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit declines 4.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 17.15 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) declined 4.45% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 17.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.1516.4133.2434.555.735.685.175.023.653.82

