Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit declines 4.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit declines 4.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 17.15 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) declined 4.45% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 17.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.1516.41 5 OPM %33.2434.55 -PBDT5.735.68 1 PBT5.175.02 3 NP3.653.82 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints gap-up for Sensex, Nifty; Nikkei jumps 10%

People power wins in Bangladesh as Hasina's 15-yr long rule comes to an end

Paris 2024 Wrestling: Vinesh vs Susaki in 1st round; Nisha taken for scan

Cyber frauds cost India Rs 177 crore in FY24: How to protect yourself

LIVE: Nobel laureate Yunus to be chief adviser to interim govt in Bangladesh, say organisers

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story