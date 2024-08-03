Andhra Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 1248.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.02% to Rs 129.62 croreNet profit of Andhra Petrochemicals rose 1248.31% to Rs 15.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.02% to Rs 129.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 190.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales129.62190.67 -32 OPM %14.920.77 -PBDT24.705.16 379 PBT21.081.48 1324 NP15.911.18 1248
