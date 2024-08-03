Andhra Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 1248.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.02% to Rs 129.62 crore

Net profit of Andhra Petrochemicals rose 1248.31% to Rs 15.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.02% to Rs 129.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 190.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.129.62190.6714.920.7724.705.1621.081.4815.911.18

