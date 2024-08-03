Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit declines 22.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.90% to Rs 24.04 crore

Net profit of Bansal Roofing Products declined 22.61% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.90% to Rs 24.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.0428.936.416.671.531.841.191.540.891.15

