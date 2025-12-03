Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation standalone net profit declines 61.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation declined 61.39% to Rs 15.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 3598.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3279.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3598.123279.565.117.2018.2842.7515.6840.6115.6840.61

