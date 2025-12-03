BOBCARD standalone net profit rises 148.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 5.68% to Rs 442.37 crore

Net profit of BOBCARD rose 148.77% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 442.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 418.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.442.37418.5916.9419.9613.5514.778.9511.386.072.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News