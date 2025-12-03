Valecha Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.69 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net Loss of Valecha Engineering reported to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 28.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 104.44% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.144.9640.7326.61-35.26-48.31-37.29-50.14-17.69-28.53

