Avanti Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 55.63 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales decline 25.91% to Rs 58.07 crore

Net Loss of Avanti Finance Pvt reported to Rs 55.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 29.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.91% to Rs 58.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.58.0778.38-54.21-1.58-52.56-28.63-55.63-29.94-55.63-29.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News