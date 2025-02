Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation standalone net profit rises 62.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.89% to Rs 3559.06 crore

Net profit of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation rose 62.93% to Rs 143.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 88.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 3559.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3329.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3559.063329.639.249.39146.1291.77143.4488.04143.4488.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News