Andhra Sugars standalone net profit declines 77.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 23.28% to Rs 281.12 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars declined 77.75% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 23.28% to Rs 281.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 366.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.281.12366.416.3216.9625.5167.978.0352.538.3937.70

