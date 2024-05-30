Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Andrew Yule &amp; Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 7.45% to Rs 73.87 crore

Net Loss of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.45% to Rs 73.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 47.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 12.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.94% to Rs 305.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 372.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales73.8779.82 -7 305.29372.04 -18 OPM %-47.57-20.56 --29.29-1.70 - PBDT-30.48-9.02 -238 -66.2415.42 PL PBT-32.68-11.00 -197 -73.208.97 PL NP-22.21-5.86 -279 -47.4712.64 PL

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

