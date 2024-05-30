Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 10.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 781.81 crore

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) declined 10.88% to Rs 72.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 781.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 647.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.37% to Rs 196.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 196.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 2347.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1989.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

