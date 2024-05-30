Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 10.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 10.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 781.81 crore

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) declined 10.88% to Rs 72.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 781.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 647.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.37% to Rs 196.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 196.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 2347.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1989.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales781.81647.48 21 2347.851989.61 18 OPM %11.7716.43 -11.5812.82 - PBDT105.61109.67 -4 305.31287.79 6 PBT95.19102.31 -7 268.90258.70 4 NP72.7981.68 -11 196.02196.74 0

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

