Volumes jump at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 March 2025.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 58.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.98% to Rs.470.10. Volumes stood at 1.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 483.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.92% to Rs.181.22. Volumes stood at 57.96 lakh shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 14.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70006 shares. The stock gained 3.53% to Rs.1,388.00. Volumes stood at 87773 shares in the last session.

Rajesh Exports Ltd recorded volume of 102.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.88% to Rs.183.84. Volumes stood at 7.12 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd clocked volume of 67.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.35 lakh shares. The stock lost 13.81% to Rs.2,829.75. Volumes stood at 4.16 lakh shares in the last session.

