ANG Lifesciences India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 4.06% to Rs 37.84 crore

Net Loss of ANG Lifesciences India reported to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 37.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.55% to Rs 146.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.8439.44 -4 146.11219.89 -34 OPM %8.88-26.06 -6.616.43 - PBDT-0.29-2.70 89 -0.6011.98 PL PBT-2.34-5.73 59 -8.972.63 PL NP-3.65-4.61 21 -10.14-0.26 -3800

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

