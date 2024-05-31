Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Cotex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Jindal Cotex reported to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.45% to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

