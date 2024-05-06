Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One announces key business parameters for April

Angel One announces key business parameters for April

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Angel One announced its key business parameters for month of April 2024:

Client base rose to 22.99 million in April 2024 compared to 22.24 million in March 2024 and 14.13 million in April 2023.

Average client funding book was Rs 2096 crore (up 16.3% MoM, up 90.7% YoY)

Average daily turnover in equity segment (based on notional turnover) was Rs 41,90,000 crore (down 4.8% MoM, up 90.6% YoY)

Average daily turnover in F&O segment (based on notional turnover) was Rs 41,36,600 crore (down 4.8% MoM, up 91.2% YoY)

Average daily turnover in cash segment was Rs 7,600 crore (up 19.6% MoM , up 169.6% YoY)

Average daily turnover in commodity segment was Rs 45,300 crore (up 11.6% MoM , up 114% YoY)

First Published: May 06 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

