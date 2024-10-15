Angel One spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 39% YoY to Rs 423 cr in FY25

Angel One surged 8.09% to Rs 2,941.95 after the company reported 39.05% jump in consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) to Rs 423.38 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 304.46 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 44.55% YoY to Rs 1,514.70 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 44.55% YoY to Rs 1,514.70 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income climbed 44.47% to Rs 1,515.96 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 1,049.31 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys net profit and total income grew 44.62% and 7.51% respectively in Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 572.08 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 40.49% YoY, while 44.16% climbed QoQ.

Consolidated earnings before depreciation, amortization, & taxes (EBDAT) in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 597.7 crore (up 42.81% YoY and up 42.51% QoQ). EBDAT margin came in at 49.9% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 37.7% recorded in Q1 FY24 and 51.3% posted in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, the company added 3 million clients, representing a 15.9% increase QoQ and a 41.3% increase YoY. Its total client base reached 27.5 million, reflecting an 11.2% growth QoQ and a 61% increase YoY.

On a notional basis, the average daily turnover (ADTO) stood at Rs 45,40,000 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to Rs 43,80,000 crore in the previous quarter, reflecting a growth of 3.7% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ).

Dinesh Thakkar, chairman & managing director, said, We have achieved our best-ever performance across financial and operational metrics. With a 19.3% share in overall retail equity turnover, we continue to report an improvement in market share across all segments. Our sustained focus on growth, client satisfaction and technological advancements is helping us maintain our position as a leading player in Indias evolving financial ecosystem.

I am happy to share that we went live with the distribution of credit products and fixed deposits on our platform. We continue to witness growing offtake of mutual funds through our platform. The successful adoption of newer products on the Super App will further increase wallet share and improve the LTV. We continue to invest the building blocks of wealth management, as we further expand the team and our presence across different cities.

The expanding suite of products, from equity broking to distribution of third-party financial products, showcases the evolution of our Super App and its advanced capabilities. As we keep enhancing our product offerings, we are steadily becoming more capable of fulfilling all our clients financial needs and empowering them to close their financial lifecycle loop within the platform.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the re-appointment of Dinesh Thakkar as chairman and managing director for a further period of five years with effect from 1 January 2025.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

