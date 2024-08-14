Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Anik Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales decline 41.19% to Rs 10.61 crore

Net profit of Anik Industries declined 71.90% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 41.19% to Rs 10.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.6118.04 -41 OPM %1.0424.00 -PBDT1.324.47 -70 PBT1.194.32 -72 NP1.023.63 -72

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

