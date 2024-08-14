My Money Securities standalone net profit rises 51950.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 7636.84% to Rs 14.70 crore

Net profit of My Money Securities rose 51950.00% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7636.84% to Rs 14.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.700.19 7637 OPM %93.470 -PBDT13.940.04 34750 PBT13.920.03 46300 NP10.410.02 51950

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

