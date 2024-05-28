Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Sales rise 18.75% to Rs 157.88 crore

Net Loss of Anjani Portland Cement reported to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 157.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 39.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 58.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.68% to Rs 623.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 661.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales157.88132.95 19 623.90661.50 -6 OPM %6.491.54 -4.623.24 - PBDT2.32-4.91 LP -2.27-10.39 78 PBT-10.02-18.31 45 -50.38-64.14 21 NP-4.39-16.75 74 -39.07-58.14 33

First Published: May 28 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

