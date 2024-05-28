Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICDS reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

ICDS reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Sales rise 18.33% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of ICDS reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.33% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 436.84% to Rs 2.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 2.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.710.60 18 2.281.92 19 OPM %46.4811.67 -36.846.77 - PBDT0.51-0.60 LP 2.720.90 202 PBT0.42-0.69 LP 2.360.53 345 NP0.31-0.80 LP 2.040.38 437

First Published: May 28 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

