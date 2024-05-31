Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ankur Marketing standalone net profit declines 7.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Ankur Marketing standalone net profit declines 7.84% in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Ankur Marketing declined 7.84% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.35% to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.75% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.270.24 13 1.070.80 34 OPM %-51.85-75.00 --65.42-121.25 - PBDT0.800.70 14 2.962.55 16 PBT0.710.58 22 2.612.16 21 NP0.470.51 -8 2.061.85 11

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

