Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.83% to Rs 53.04 crore

Net Loss of Sanginita Chemicals reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.83% to Rs 53.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.33% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.98% to Rs 151.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

53.0433.82151.50148.560.211.692.612.04-0.5301.791.10-0.77-0.141.050.55-0.58-0.100.770.42

