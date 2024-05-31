Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlantic Commercial Company standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales decline 29.21% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Atlantic Commercial Company declined 13.51% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.21% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.77% to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.01% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.432.02 -29 1.542.11 -27 OPM %98.6097.52 -92.2194.31 - PBDT1.491.98 -25 1.512.00 -25 PBT1.461.97 -26 1.481.99 -26 NP1.281.48 -14 1.271.49 -15

First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

