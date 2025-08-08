Anmol India standalone net profit rises 43.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.83% to Rs 577.36 crore

Net profit of Anmol India rose 43.00% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.83% to Rs 577.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 520.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

