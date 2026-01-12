Annamalai defends Mumbai comment, accuses rivals of politicising identity

BJP leader K Annamalai on Monday sharpened his attack on Maharashtra opposition leaders after his remark describing Mumbai as an "international city" triggered a political controversy ahead of the January 15 civic polls. The comment drew sharp reactions following criticism at a joint rally of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT), with leaders questioning Annamalais right to comment on Mumbai.

Responding to the backlash, Annamalai rejected threats and personal attacks, saying intimidation would not deter him from visiting Mumbai. He denied that his remarks undermined Marathi pride and said Mumbais global stature was built on the contribution of Maharashtrians. He accused opposition leaders of distorting his comments for political gain and alleged that the controversy had slipped into insults against Tamils, calling it a revival of identity politics ahead of elections.