HGSL launches AMLens - an AI-powered solution for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) operations

By treating AI as an ever-evolving practice rather than a static system, AMLens directly addresses the pervasive industry issues of manual case resolution, alert fatigue, and regulatory alignment gaps. The solution supports AML teams across detection, triage, contextualization, and summarization by providing a modular, explainable AI ecosystem. It automates the collection and consolidation of fragmented data - from structured transaction logs to unstructured notes and external sources, like Google, LexisNexis, and other public records - into a single, analyst-friendly format.
AMLens is built on a modular, API-first design for integration with existing client systems and is available to target market segments including Retail & Consumer Banking, Payments & Fintech, Credit Card & Lending, and Wealth Management.
