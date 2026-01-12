Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets gain 0.48%

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,759.40, gaining 42 points or 0.48 percent from the previous close of 8,717.80. The day's trading range was between 8,717.80 and 8,785.90.

Light & Wonder jumped almost 18 percent following announcement of settlement of pending litigation with Aristocrat Leisure. Catapult Sports as well as Ramelius Resources rallied more than 6 percent. Newmont Corp and Pantoro Gold, both gained more than 5 percent.

Mesoblast topped losses with a decline of 7.2 percent. Super Retail Group declined 5.3 percent. DroneShield lost 4.2 percent. Insurance Australia Group lost 3.6 percent followed by BHP Group that lost 2.5 percent.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

