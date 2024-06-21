Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 16.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 16.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 230.60 crore

Net profit of Kerala Financial Corporation rose 16.83% to Rs 63.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 230.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.52% to Rs 74.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.74% to Rs 803.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 654.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales230.60209.00 10 803.77654.86 23 OPM %23.6632.29 -5.367.36 - PBDT73.1876.98 -5 108.0087.71 23 PBT73.1076.96 -5 106.5386.04 24 NP63.1054.01 17 74.0450.19 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 102.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 41.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 57.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Food Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 13.92% in the March 2024 quarter

National Insurance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 27.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Just Dial consolidated net profit rises 38.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Kanakadurga Financial Services standalone net profit rises 6.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Inbrew Beverages Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story