Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 16.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 230.60 croreNet profit of Kerala Financial Corporation rose 16.83% to Rs 63.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 230.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.52% to Rs 74.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.74% to Rs 803.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 654.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News