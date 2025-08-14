Ansal Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.52% to Rs 83.80 crore

Net loss of Ansal Housing reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 41.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 22.52% to Rs 83.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.83.80108.1516.290.5214.1017.494.006.27-0.2941.60

