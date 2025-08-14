Madhav Copper standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 88.65% to Rs 46.20 crore

Net profit of Madhav Copper declined 7.14% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 88.65% to Rs 46.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.46.2024.494.377.311.391.571.031.171.041.12

