Ansal Housing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Sales rise 191.58% to Rs 146.78 crore

Net profit of Ansal Housing reported to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 191.58% to Rs 146.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 61.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 85.76% to Rs 464.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales146.7850.34 192 464.82250.22 86 OPM %12.2012.77 -14.7911.80 - PBDT2.12-0.12 LP 6.23-26.42 LP PBT1.70-0.54 LP 4.55-28.14 LP NP19.67-7.18 LP 7.93-61.36 LP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

