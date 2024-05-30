KNR Constructions surges as Q4 PAT soars to Rs 341 crore

KNR Constructions rallied 6.84% to Rs 299.15 after the EPC company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 340.61 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 141.73 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations rose 13.54% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,414 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 422.16 crore in March 2024 quarter, rising by 125.43% from Rs 187.27 crore in same quarter last year.

EBITDA grew 52% YoY to Rs 374.52 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 26.5% in Q4 FY24 from 19.8% in Q4 FY23.

On full year basis, the infrastructure developer reported 71.21% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 752.30 crore on 9.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,429.49 crore in FY24 over FY23.

As of 31 March 2024, KNR Construction recorded an order book of Rs 5,304.8 crore out of which Rs 3,198 crore is from road sector and Rs 2,106.8 crore is from irrigation sector.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, subject to the approval by the shareholders.

KNR Constructions is a multi domain infrastructure development organization and executes the construction of technically complex and high value projects across segments.

