MMTC consolidated net profit rises 608.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 99.91% to Rs 0.64 croreNet profit of MMTC rose 608.43% to Rs 69.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.91% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 708.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 87.70% to Rs 192.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1562.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.85% to Rs 5.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3528.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News