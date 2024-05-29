Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MMTC consolidated net profit rises 608.43% in the March 2024 quarter

MMTC consolidated net profit rises 608.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales decline 99.91% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net profit of MMTC rose 608.43% to Rs 69.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.91% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 708.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.70% to Rs 192.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1562.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.85% to Rs 5.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3528.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.64708.20 -100 5.343528.18 -100 OPM %-5123.44-2.99 --3043.82-3.06 - PBDT69.3615.39 351 159.72354.13 -55 PBT68.0113.99 386 155.38348.84 -55 NP69.789.85 608 192.181562.27 -88

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

