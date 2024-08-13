Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.50 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales decline 27.84% to Rs 116.64 crore

Net Loss of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reported to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 27.84% to Rs 116.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales116.64161.63 -28 OPM %-0.51-4.69 -PBDT2.57-5.55 LP PBT-6.45-11.98 46 NP-4.50-10.96 59

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

