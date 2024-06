Nibe Ordnance Global, a subsidiary of Anshuni Commercials has received Letter of Interest from Munitions India (MIL) for supply of 155 mm M107 empty shells for its global customers at a total consideration of Rs. 682.15 crore. The period the contract is from October 2025 to December 2030.

