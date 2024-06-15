Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consecutive Investments & Trading Co standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co declined 43.75% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

