PTC India Financial Services has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

1 Non-Convertible Debenture [ICRA]A- (Negative); downgraded from [ICRA]A+ (Negative)

2 Fund based-Term Loan [ICRA]A- (Negative); downgraded from [ICRA] A+ (Negative)

3 Fund based-Short Term [ICRA]A2+; downgraded from [ICRA]A1

4 Commercial Paper [ICRA]A2+; downgraded from [ICRA]A1

