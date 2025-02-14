Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Antariksh Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Sales rise 1311.29% to Rs 8.75 crore

Net profit of Antariksh Industries reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1311.29% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales8.750.62 1311 OPM %1.37-6.45 -PBDT0.12-0.04 LP PBT0.12-0.04 LP NP0.09-0.03 LP

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

