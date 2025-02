Gayatri Sugars standalone net profit declines 6.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.61% to Rs 109.53 crore

Net profit of Gayatri Sugars declined 6.06% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 44.61% to Rs 109.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 75.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.109.5375.748.8414.172.923.031.241.321.241.32

