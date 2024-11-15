Antariksh Industries standalone net profit rises 1900.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 603.32% to Rs 14.84 crore

Net profit of Antariksh Industries rose 1900.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 603.32% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.14.842.111.820.470.270.010.270.010.200.01

