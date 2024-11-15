Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit rises 265.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.21% to Rs 33.24 croreNet profit of Rainbow Foundations rose 265.85% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 58.21% to Rs 33.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.2421.01 58 OPM %25.2722.13 -PBDT2.300.53 334 PBT2.220.41 441 NP1.500.41 266
