Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit rises 265.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.21% to Rs 33.24 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Foundations rose 265.85% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 58.21% to Rs 33.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.33.2421.0125.2722.132.300.532.220.411.500.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News