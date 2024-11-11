Antony Waste Handling slumps after weak Q2 outcome

Antony Waste Handling Cell hit a lower limit of 10% to Rs 712.70 after the company's net profit declined in Q2 September 2024.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell declined 56.24% to Rs 12.09 crore on 1.35% fall in net sales to Rs 221.24 crore in Q2 September 2024 over September 2023. Profit before tax stood at Rs 19.1 crore in Q2FY25, down 50% YoY and 25% QoQ.

EBITDA was at Rs 48.5 crore during the quarter, down 14% YoY and 12% QoQ. EBITDA margin were at 21.4% in Q2FY25, lower than 24.6% in the same quarter last year and 23.8% in Q1FY25.

Revenue from Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Collection and Transportation (C&T) stood at Rs 140.9 crore in Q2FY25, down 8% YoY. but up 3% QoQ. Revenue from MSW Processing was at Rs 59.1 crore in Q2FY25, up 22% YoY. but down 4% QoQ. Sales of Refuse Derived Fuel ("RDF") for Q2FY25 grew by 5% reaching ~30,500 tonnes with gradual increase from the previous year's ~29,000 tonnes.

Net cash flow from operating activities declined to Rs 69.20 crore in Q2FY25 from a cash flow of Rs 91.01 crore in Q2FY24.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is a leading Indian company specializing in Municipal Solid Waste Management (MSWM). With over two decades of experience, the company offers comprehensive MSW services including collection, transportation, processing, and disposal. They are a pioneer in MSW collection and transportation and a key player in landfill construction and management. The company is also focusing on emerging areas like waste-to-energy. They operate India's largest single-location waste processing plant in Kanjurmarg, Mumbai, and Maharashtra's first waste-to-energy plant in PCMC.

