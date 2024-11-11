Aurobindo Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1265.85, down 4.65% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 29.25% in last one year as compared to a 24.11% rally in NIFTY and a 43.47% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1265.85, down 4.65% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 24233.2. The Sensex is at 79752.86, up 0.34%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has eased around 15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22542.25, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1269.35, down 4.92% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 40.7 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

