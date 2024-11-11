AU Small Finance Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 577.9, down 0.47% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.38% in last one year as compared to a 24.11% rally in NIFTY and a 18.26% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 577.9, down 0.47% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 24233.2. The Sensex is at 79752.86, up 0.34%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has eased around 17.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51561.2, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

