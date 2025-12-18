Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Antony Waste surges after subsidiary bags Rs 1,330-cr Mumbai MSW contracts

Antony Waste surges after subsidiary bags Rs 1,330-cr Mumbai MSW contracts

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Antony Waste Handling Cell zoomed 17.57% to Rs 511.95 after its subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects, has bagged two contracts for collection & transportation of municipal solid waste (MSW) in Mumbai by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The contracts were secured through a joint venture comprising AG Enviro Infra Infra Projects (51%), Jigar Transport Company (29%) and M.K. Enterprises (20%).

Under the contracts, the JV will handle approximately 650 MT per day from A, B, C & D wards and 600 MT per day from N, S & T wards, supplying owned new vehicles for the next seven years. The total value of the contracts is around Rs 1,330 crore.

The company clarified that neither promoters nor promoter group have any interest in BMC, and the contracts do not qualify as related-party transactions.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is engaged in the business of mechanical power sweeping of the roads and collection & transportation of municipal solid waste.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 12.9% to Rs 13.65 crore on 16.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 257.65 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

