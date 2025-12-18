Antony Waste surges after subsidiary bags Rs 1,330-cr Mumbai MSW contracts

Antony Waste Handling Cell zoomed 17.57% to Rs 511.95 after its subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects, has bagged two contracts for collection & transportation of municipal solid waste (MSW) in Mumbai by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The contracts were secured through a joint venture comprising AG Enviro Infra Infra Projects (51%), Jigar Transport Company (29%) and M.K. Enterprises (20%).

Under the contracts, the JV will handle approximately 650 MT per day from A, B, C & D wards and 600 MT per day from N, S & T wards, supplying owned new vehicles for the next seven years. The total value of the contracts is around Rs 1,330 crore.