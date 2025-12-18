Sun Pharma declines after US FDA classifies Baska facility inspection as OAI

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declined 2.68% to Rs 1746.95 after the company announced that the US FDA, post an audit, has determined the Baska facility inspection classification as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

The American drug regulator had inspected the companys facility from 8 September 2025 to 19 September 2025. The US FDA has subsequently determined that the inspection classification status of this facility is Official Action Indicated (OAI).

We continue to manufacture and supply approved products from the facility to the US market. We will work with the regulator to achieve fully compliant status, the company said in a statement.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the worlds leading specialty generics company with a presence in innovative medicines, generics and consumer healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the US as well as global emerging markets.